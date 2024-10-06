Bills under fire for putting Josh Allen back in game after scary head injury
By Mark Powell
The Buffalo Bills go as Josh Allen does, which makes his latest injury scare all the worse for one of the best teams in the AFC. Frankly, the AFC East division runs through Buffalo this season, especially after the New York Jets loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. The Bills entered a hotly-contested Week 5 game with a chance to take a two-game lead on perhaps their biggest competition in the division.
While a win would be nice, a healthy Allen is far better. On scramble, Allen took a scary, unintentional hit to the head by a Houston defender.
UPDATE: Allen is back in the game, which some pundits have questioned.
Considering Tua Tagoviloa is in the same division, one can only hope the Bills were safe in their decision-making.
Bills QB depth chart: What happens if Josh Allen misses time?
If Josh Allen is forced to miss time, the next man up would be Mitchell Trubisky, a former first-round pick of the Chicago Bears the Bills brought back this offseason. Trubisky is a valued presence in the Buffalo QB room, but he is by no means Allen. Bills fans know this all too well.
Position
Player
QB1
Josh Allen
QB2
Mitchell Trubisky
QB3
Shane Buechele (IR)
The Bills have built their entire offense around Allen, and his cap hit reflects that. Buffalo was more than willing to trade Stefon Diggs in the offseason (to the Texans, ironically) with the thought being that Allen can make the players around him better. Also, an improved running game featuring James Cook has been productive thanks to increased emphasis on the rushing attack.
Josh Allen injury update: How long will Bills QB be out?
Josh Allen is likely being screened for a concussion. Unless he can clear concussion protocol rather quickly, it'd be wise for the Bills to keep him on ice until next week. Yes, a loss to the Texans would sting, especially considering Diggs is standing on the opposing sideline. Losing Allen for any longer than a quarter would be even more painful.