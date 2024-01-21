Josh Allen record in playoff games: Win-loss, results and stats
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills enter new territory as the favorites against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.
By Lior Lampert
Winners of their last five regular-season games, the Buffalo Bills were the hottest team in the NFL leading into the playoffs en route to earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture. Quarterback Josh Allen’s incredible play down the stretch has catalyzed a surging Bills team.
During the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend, Allen torched the Pittsburgh Steelers defense to the tune of 277 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns, leading the Bills to a 31-17 victory. Now, an epic Divisional Round matchup against Patrick Mahomes awaits. This will be the third time Allen and Mahomes have faced off in the playoffs (Mahomes is 2-0). But for the first time, Mahomes and the Chiefs will be visitors at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, or any stadium.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter compared the upcoming meeting to the postseason rivalry between legendary signal-callers Tom Brady and Peyton Manning:
If the first two Allen-Mahomes showdowns are any indication, we are in for another all-time classic game. The former has fared well in the playoffs throughout his career but failed to get over the hump in large part because of the latter and the Chiefs.
With that being said, now is the time to review Allen’s playoff career thus far.
What is Josh Allen’s record in playoff games?
Allen has guided the Bills to five consecutive playoff appearances. In that span, he and Buffalo have played nine games, posting a 5-4 record. However, all five wins have come at home.
His first playoff game came in 2019 when the Bills played against the Houston Texans. Allen burst onto the scene instantly, making a remarkable 42-yard run before breaking a 20-year Buffalo postseason touchdown drought with an incredibly well-designed receiving touchdown:
In 2021, Allen and Mahomes met for the first time in the playoffs during the AFC Championship, marking the furthest the former has gone in the playoffs.
Josh Allen playoff stats
Game
Cmp
Att
Cmp%
Yds
2020 Wild Card at HOU
24
46
52.2
264
2021 Wild Card vs. IND
26
35
74.3
324
2021 Divisional vs. Baltimore
23
37
62.2
206
2021 AFC Championship at KC
28
48
58.3
287
2022 Wild Card vs. NE
21
25
84.0
308
2022 Divisional at KC
27
37
73.0
329
2023 Wild Card vs. MIA
23
39
59.0
352
2023 Divisional vs. CIN
25
42
59.5
264
2024 Wild Card vs. PIT
21
30
70.0
203
Allen has shined when the lights are brightest during the NFL playoffs. Per StatMuse, he boasts a 101.6 passer rating with 2,537 passing yards and a 20:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He's also for 491 yards in his playoff career, exceeding 50 rushing yards on six different occasions.
Now, an opportunity to exact revenge on Mahomes and the Chiefs en route to facing the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game is on the horizon.