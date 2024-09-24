Josh Allen set an unbelievable record in Bills' dominant MNF win over Jaguars
By Lior Lampert
In a clash between two teams trending in polar opposite directions, the Buffalo Bills dismantled the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football.
Buffalo's 47-10 Week 3 beatdown over Jacksonville is as bad as the box score indicates. The Bills boat-raced the Jags in primetime, advancing to 3-0, while the latter fell to 0-3.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was at the forefront of the team walloping the Jaguars. His ability to dominate a game was on full display. Buffalo's franchise passer was so incredible against Jacksonville that he's become this year's odds-on NFL MVP favorite (as of this writing).
Allen is narrowly edging out Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs for the league's most prestigious individual honor through three weeks of the 2024 campaign. However, that may not adequately measure how well the Buffalo signal-caller played versus the Jags. He also set a league record that highlights his superb combination of stat-sheet stuffing and efficiency.
No player has ever completed 75 percent of their passes and threw four touchdowns while taking zero sacks, committing no turnovers and leading his squad in rushing. On Monday, Allen accomplished the feat with relative ease — torching the Jaguars.
The Bills were playing ball-control, clock-killing football for the final two quarters after taking a 34-3 halftime lead. Still, Allen went 23-of-30 passing for 263 yards and four scores. Moreover, he only needed six carries to post a team-high 44 yards on the ground.
If the Jaguars made this contest remotely competitive, Allen could've had an even bigger outing, which feels crazy based on his production. He only attempted two passes in the final two frames of the match, and backup Mitchell Trubisky eventually relieved him.
Without his top two pass-catchers from last year, Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, Allen continues balling out. Their offseason departures left 241 targets, 1,949 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns to fill. Regardless, the Buffalo gunslinger has the highest passer rating (133.7) and QBR (92.6) in football.
Despite lacking an established wideout, Allen and the Bills offense keeps humming. Given how they fared when facing the Jags, that won't stop Buffalo from being an elite scoring unit.