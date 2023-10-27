Josh Allen’s “Taylor Swift” audible is the new Yanni-Laurel
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen went viral for an audible he called that some thought was "Taylor Swift" during his Week 8 game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
By Scott Rogust
Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off on Thursday night, with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bills overcame a late comeback attempt and a failed Hail Mary to defeat the Buccaneers 24-18 to increase their record to 5-3 on the season. While the result will be much talked about and whether or not the Bills should worry heading into the second half of the season, there was a viral moment in the game.
On the Bills' opening drive, the Amazon Prime cameras had a closeup shot of quarterback Josh Allen before hiking the football. The quarterback looked at Tampa Bay's defense and called an audible. The NFL on Prime Video Twitter account believed the audible Allen called was "Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift."
It was almost the newest case of the "what did you hear" phenomenon on social media. But did Allen use the name of the pop star and newfound Kansas City Chiefs fan to switch up a play call?
Did Josh Allen really use Taylor Swift as an audible?
For the answer to this question, you have to go to the quarterback himself.
After the victory, Allen clarified, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, that the audible was actually "J.R. Smith," not "Taylor Swift." Sorry, "NFL on Prime" social media team, Allen's audible call was actually that of the two-time NBA champion with the 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers.
Smith wasn't the only audible call that Allen used. Throughout the game, the quarterback used "LeBron James," "Jamal Adams," and "Bobby Wagner" as audibles.
Allen finished the game throwing for 324 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while completing 31-of-40 pass attempts. The quarterback also picked up 41 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
It may only be a matter of time until we all hear an NFL quarterback use a "Taylor Swift" audible during a game.