Sure sounds like Josh Allen took a loud shot at Stefon Diggs time with Bills
By Lior Lampert
Vibes surrounding the Buffalo Bills couldn't be much higher after their 47-10 walloping over the Jacksonville Jaguars to advance to 3-0 on the season. But most importantly, quarterback Josh Allen seems to be enjoying his new-look offense and supporting cast.
Allen spoke glowingly of his pass-catching corps and their selflessness during his postgame press conference following Buffalo's Week 3 victory. So much so that it sounded like he took a shot at ex-Bill and teammate Stefon Diggs -- or was that the intention?
During his conversation with reporters, Allen praised his receivers for letting the game come to them, which has made everyone's lives easier. It's a stark contrast to what the Bills franchise passer experienced during his time with Diggs, and his comments made that abundantly clear.
"It’s paying dividends of what we’ve worked on throughout the entire offseason and through training camp of the ‘everybody eats’ mentality," Allen told reporters. "And, again, it could be your play this play. You never know when it’s going to happen. And that’s the beauty of it."
Moreover, Allen credited his wideouts for understanding they may not get massive workloads, but they'll get called upon at critical moments and contribute to winning:
" ... it’s a fun and wonderful thing when you have a bunch of guys that don’t care about the stats -- they don’t care about the touchdowns."
Unless Allen is talking about former team captain and fellow offseason departure Gabriel Davis, those remarks feel like shots aimed directly at Diggs. While they were among the most dynamic duos in football together, their friction has been well-documented and even palpable.
Diggs, now with the Houston Texans, is immensely talented and has every right to have the utmost belief in himself. Nonetheless, the confidence is borderline arrogance when he expects the ball to be thrown his way early, often and in any circumstance. Albeit a great mindset for a competitor, the four-time Pro Bowler would put Allen and the Bills in tricky situations.
The timing of Allen's words is assuredly noteworthy. He and the Bills travel to Houston to face Diggs and the Texans on October 6. Tensions will undoubtedly be flaring in what should be a high-stakes battle between two AFC contenders, especially given the storyline.