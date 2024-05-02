Josh Hader finally fulfilled an Astros promise months after signing massive contract
Money talks, as evidenced by All-Star reliever Josh Haders' newfound willingness to pitch multiple innings after signing a lucrative contract with the Houston Astros this past offseason.
By Lior Lampert
All it took was time and a five-year, $95 million contract that makes him the highest-paid reliever in MLB history. But Josh Hader has finally come around on a promise he made months ago after signing a massive contract with the Houston Astros.
Hader, who has established himself as one of the premier relievers in baseball, has primarily been a one-inning pitcher as a closer. However, he threw in multiple frames on Tuesday in Houston's 10-9 victory over the Cleveland Guardians, marking the first time he has done so in a regular-season game since Aug. 14, 2020.
FanSided's MLB insider, Robert Murray, reported in January that Hader was "open to different usage" after securing a lucrative long-term deal. At long last, the five-time All-Star southpaw fulfills his promise to the Astros, pitching two full innings in a single game for the first time since Sept. 7, 2019.
For someone who has been vocally hesitant to pitch more than one inning in recent years, Hader sure looked comfortable in his newfound role, allowing one hit (and one run) while striking out four of the eight batters he faced. His willingness to take on more responsibility is a massive boost for an Astros team desperately needing a spark. Houston ranks 27th in the majors in ERA (4.89) and 28th in WHIP (1.464), a far cry from how they fared last season.
If Hader could continue expanding his range, it could help the Astros climb out of the early-season hole they've dug themselves into. Houston sits in last place in the AL West with a 10-20 record.
The stud reliever has also gotten off to a slow start, which can also be attributed to the team's lack of success thus far. He is 1-2 with a 6.39 ERA, 1.500 WHIP, and only two saves despite finishing 10 games. Perhaps this could get him going and help him return to the form we've become accustomed to seeing from him.