Josh Hader’s latest blown save is reason to sound the alarms for Astros fans
By Mark Powell
When the Houston Astros signed Josh Hader to a five-year, $95 million contract, I doubt they expected this. Hader has pitched horribly so far for Houston, with an ERA over six and at least three blown saves. He was allowed runs in 10 of his 15 appearances, and as he was so eager to remind us, he rarely pitches over one inning.
Hader is willing to throw over an inning for now, as was reported by FanSided's Robert Murray when he signed the deal initially. Hader was waiting for a long-term commitment to do so:
"But Hader, who has predominantly been a one-inning pitcher only, is open to different usage, according to a source, and could pitch more than one inning at a time now that he has secured a long-term deal. Which gives Espada the ability to get creative in deploying Hader, who has statistically been the most dominant reliever in baseball throughout the last 4-5 seasons," Murray wrote.
Hader recently spoke on why he was willing to pitch multiple innings in Houston, even if it isn't working.
"The team (Astros) invested in me, and we share the same risks," Hader told reporters. "If I get hurt, it’s not good for anybody."
How Josh Hader's Astros appearance went south
Hader thew an 0-2 pitch to Cal Raleigh right down the middle. I'm not being ironic, he literally did just that.
Hader didn't do himself any favors in the postgame media scrum, as the Astros closer claims he merely didn't execute the pitch.
"There's always that second guess of I could have thrown a slider, I could have hung a slider and he could've hit it out, too. It's always easier to second guess once the damage is done. Just didn't execute my pitch," Hader said.
In a way, Hader questioned his catcher and the pitch selection, which he followed to a tee. Unfortunately for Hader, this has become a theme. Whether he pitches one inning or two, the Houston closer just isn't cutting it.