Another Josh Hader meltdown should've made Astros deadline needs obvious
The Houston Astros have been impressive as of late. They have completely turned their season around, chasing down the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. But with the Mariners steadily improving at the trade deadline, the Astros are almost being forced to try to keep pace with their division rivals.
Houston has already added a starter, Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays, in a deal in which the Astros offered an arm and a leg to Toronto. But they still have other holes to fill. With Justin Verlander and Kyle Tucker set to make an impact down the stretch for Houston, those spots don't need much work. First base is a concern, but the market is thin.
After Astros closer Josh Hader had a meltdown at the end of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, resulting in a crushing Houston loss, it's pretty obvious where the next deadline move should improve the Astros.
Astros need to find bullpen help to support Josh Hader late in games
Josh Hader is one of the best closers of this generation. Yes, he has struggled this year. He's thrown to the tune of a 4.11 ERA in 46 innings. But his strikeout numbers are incredible and his WHIP is just a 1.00. His FIP is as high as it's been since the shortened 2020 season. There's room for concern at the backend of games. But I'm not saying they need to replace him, per say.
More so, the Astros need to look for bullpen help to take pressure off Hader in these late game spots. There are plenty of options available at the deadline for Houston to choose from.
If they want to offer a giant haul of prospects, they should add closer Tanner Scott from the Miami Marlins. Scott has been incredible and he would likely be the most expensive reliever dealt this season. Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals is another expensive name.
If they want to go cheaper, a pitcher like Buck Farmer from the Reds or even Chad Green from the Blue Jays would be less expensive than Scott. Either way, Houston will likely be aggressive in pursuit of bullpen help in the coming hours.
They are also reportedly in the market for Rays infielder Yandy Diaz, who would be a huge upgrade in their lineup.