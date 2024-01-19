Josh Hader signs with Astros: Best memes and tweets from MLB Twitter
The Houston Astros have the most dangerous bullpen in MLB after signing Josh Hader.
The Houston Astros have found their new closer.
Former Padres and Brewers All-Star Josh Hader agreed to a five-year deal with the Astros on Friday, becoming the highest-paid reliever in the game (if deferred money isn't in play).
For fans in Houston, the news was extremely welcome. They can go to sleep tonight dreaming of an absolutely lethal bullpen dropping batters like Ralphie dropping Black Bart and his gang with his Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle.
Best memes and tweets after Josh Hader signs with Astros
Hader is getting a boatload of cash from the Astros. So the move isn't without risk for the Astros.
If it works out, no one will question paying a reliever that kind of dough. If things go south, fans from around the league will be cackling. Some of them have already started.
Hader is a five-time All-Star. He had a rough go of it after being traded from the Brewers to the Padres in 2022, posting a 7.31 ERA in 19 games. To say he bounced back in 2023 would be an understatement. The 29-year-old came out hot with a 1.28 ERA. He had 33 saves in 61 appearances.
The Astros can now switch Ryan Pressly back to a setup man. He served as the team's closer in 2023 with a 3.58 ERA and 31 saves in 65 appearances.
Between Bryan Abreu, Pressly and Hader, it'd be tough to find a more capable bullpen in the league.
The Astros won the AL West for the sixth time in seven seasons. Then they downed the Minnesota Twins in the ALDS. However, a 4-3 series loss to the Texas Rangers in the ALCS left a bitter taste in the mouth coming out of the season.
Dusty Baker's retirement led to the promotion of bench coach Joe Espada into the manager job. He'll be relieved knowing he doesn't have to worry too much about his relievers going into 2024.