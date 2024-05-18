Josh Hart injury update for Game 7 adds to cursed Knicks narrative
The New York Knicks have already lost multiple starters for the rest of the playoffs. As they try to make their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000, they might need to do it down yet another one.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Josh Hart "has suffered an abdominal strain." The insider did not reveal the actual injury status of Hart for Sunday's Game 7 at home, only saying that he is "attempting to try to play through the injury."
This comes as New York will be already missing veterans Bojan Bogdanović, Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle for what will likely be the rest of the postseason even if they can beat Indiana in Game 7. The squad could also be without the services of O.G. Anunoby who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Unlike Bogdanović, Robinson, and Randle, Anunoby is listed as questionable for this matchup and has a shot to play.
As the Knicks' injury report starts to look more and more like a list of their top starters, it's worth wondering if New York is too cursed to win Game 7 against the Pacers and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Are the Knicks too cursed to win Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers?
While the Knicks might not be cursed, the franchise is likely too injured to have a great shot at winning Game 7. Yes, a top-tier performance from Jalen Brunson in Madison Square Garden could still carry New York to the victory but it's hard to see the Knicks as the favorites to win this matchup with their limited roster.
Once again, Miles McBride will need to have another great game as a starter even if Anunoby and Hart can go in some limited capacity. Alec Burks will also probably need to find his hot shooting hand from Game 5, if the franchise wants any shot at beating Indiana.
Even though these two veterans could have the best performances of the series and Brunson could have a performance for the ages, the squad will likely need Josh Hart to win this one. The latest update doesn't give a lot of hope for Knicks fans.