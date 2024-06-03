Josh Hart trolls Tyrese Haliburton and Pacers after getting swept by the Celtics
The Indiana Pacers faced the brutal reality of the Boston Celtics' wrath this season in the Eastern Conference Finals. Although the Pacers defeated the New York Knicks in seven games, they couldn't win a single one against Boston.
The Pacers lost three out of the four games by five points or less, making almost every game a nail-biter until the very last second. Tyrese Haliburton also wasn't on the floor for the end of the series due to a hamstring injury. But that didn't stop Josh Hart from joking around with him despite the loss in the prior series.
Josh Hart got his revenge on Tyrese Haliburton
Hart took a jab at Tyrese in the recent episode of Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. Co-host Matt Hillman asked if the two players enjoyed seeing the Pacers get swept. Brunson didn't know how to respond, as he likely did not want to say anything wrong, but Hart did not hold back. However, Brunson said he did feel happy after a conversation with Tyrese and Hart on the morning of the podcast episode, where Hart spoke his truth.
"I think I said something like, 'Damn, y'all couldn't get one win? Y'all beat us Game 7, whatever, y'all made hype, y'all couldn't get one win after three leads in the fourth?'" Hart said on the podcast. "Obviously, if we moved on, JB wouldn't have been playing; I would have tried to play. I dont know how I would have been. Damn, we could have did that."
Haliburton's presence could have been a game-changer for the Pacers in the series. In the two games he played in the series, he averaged 17.5 points, 9.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.
But Brunson also added how the Knicks' injuries might have affected their chances if they faced the Celtics. He was dealing with a left-hand fracture, and Hart had an abdominal strain. Despite these circumstances, they humorously speculated that they could have managed to win at least one game against the Celtics.
The conversation highlighted the camaraderie and friendly banter between NBA players. It is the perfect example of how in the NBA, there is a competitive spirit but also mutual respect, even when they make fun of each other's losses on the court.