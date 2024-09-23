It just means more: Josh Heupel gets emotional in victorious return to OU
The Tennessee Volunteers are riding high after their 25-15 win against top-25 ranked Oklahoma and their head coach had some great words to say after the victory considering the opponent they played. As noted by Chris Low of ESPN, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel told his players that he "love[d]" them after the victory as it was "understood that this one was a little bit different for me personally".
"I say all that, but they also understood that this one was a little bit different for me personally too. That's not what it was about, but I do appreciate their recognition."
"I appreciate you all having a little extra for me, I love you guys. I really mean that. I'm proud of you. I'm proud of how you've grown. Our best is still out in front of us."
Heupel was likely emotional as the one-time All-American played QB for the Sooners for two years at the turn of the 21st century. The gunslinger led Oklahoma to a 13-0 record and a national title in his second and final season with Oklahoma. As the conversation shifts from an easy victory against Oklahoma to their next two easy games (Arkansas and Florida) against the weaker part of the SEC, it's worth wondering if the Volunteers arrived as a true national title contender after this win.
Is Tennessee a national title contender?
After beating the Sooners, the Tennessee Volunteers have arrived as a College Football Playoff contender with a controlling performance over a shaky but somewhat solid Oklahoma squad that was ranked going into this matchup by the AP Poll. Yes, the Volunteers have plenty of work ahead of them to get to the 12-team playoff this season but the squad has taken care of the business in front of them so far.
While this is great, only time will tell if coach Heupel will have more emotional moments like this season.