Josh Jacobs better buckle up after latest frustrating Packers injury update
By Kinnu Singh
For the Green Bay Packers, the 2024 season was supposed to be about Jordan Love. After just one full season as the starting quarterback, the organization made a four-year, $220 million commitment to the next face of their franchise.
But in the NFL, things can change in a hurry. On a desperation drive in the final moments of a 34-20 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers lost much more than just the season-opening game. Love suffered a sprained MCL, leaving the team without a trusted arm to guide them for the foreseeable future.
Green Bay was forced to enter their home opener against the Indianapolis Colts with quarterback Malik Willis roughly two weeks after acquiring him in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. While the media spotlight was focused on Willis, the game turned out to be more about a different offseason acquisition: running back Josh Jacobs.
Green Bay's plan was evident immediately — Jacobs would be trusted to carry them to victory until Love can return to the lineup.
Packers injuries will cause a heavier workload for Josh Jacobs
That burden will only get heavier moving forward. Green Bay placed running back MarShawn Lloyd on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.
The Packers selected Lloyd in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the expectation that he would serve as a complimentary piece in Green Bay's revamped backfield. So far, Lloyd's rookie season has not gone as planned. Lloyd injured his ankle against the Colts after spending most of the preseason sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Jacobs received a significant workload in Green Bay's home opener against the Colts. His 32 carries were the most of any Packers player since 2008, and he plowed through the Colts defense for 151 rushing yards. A goal line fumble kept him from scoring his first touchdown as a Packer, and his second touchdown was called back due to a penalty. Meanwhile, Lloyd received just six carries for 15 yards in 10 snaps before suffering an ankle injury. He also had one reception for 3 yards.
Without Lloyd in the lineup, Jacobs will likely receive less help to keep him fresh. The former Las Vegas Raiders running back got off to a slow start in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles. In the following six quarters, he has rushed 42 times for 231 yards — an impressive average of 5.5 yards per attempt.
If the Packers have playoff aspirations, managing Jacobs workload would be wise. Unfortunately, there aren't many viable options on their roster to give the starter some rest.
With Lloyd joining running back A.J. Dillon on the injured reserve list, Emanuel Wilson and Ellis Merriweather are the only two healthy running backs remaining behind Jacobs. Although Green Bay also elevated running back Chris Brooks from the practice squad, he is unlikely to see many offensive snaps.
Lloyd's injury will keep him off the field for at least the next four weeks. He's eligible to return for the home game against the Houston Texans on October 20, but it's unlikely that he'll be ready to go by then.