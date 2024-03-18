Josh Jacobs joining the Packers 'stings bad' for Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams may be wishing he could follow former teammate Josh Jacobs to the Green Bay Packers.
By Kinnu Singh
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce described running back Josh Jacobs as "the heart and soul of the team." In 2024, the Raiders' heart and soul will play for the Green Bay Packers.
In one of the more surprising moves of free agency, the Packers signed Jacobs to a lucrative, four-year contract. Jacobs will take over the starting role after Green Bay parted ways with Aaron Jones, their long-time starting running back.
One former Green Bay player wasn't happy to see Jacobs join the Packers, however.
Davante Adams reacts to Josh Jacobs signing with Green Bay Packers
Wide receiver Davante Adams only spent two years as Jacobs' teammate, but he quickly formed a strong bond with the running back. Adams reacted to the news of Jacobs' departure on Instagram, saying the move was going to "sting."
During his time with the Raiders, Jacobs made two Pro Bowls and compiled 5,545 rushing yards, third-most in franchise history. Jacobs led the league in rushing yards in 2022 before injuries hampered his 2023 campaign. Adams and Jacobs combined for 3,569 scrimmage yards during their first year as teammates in 2022.
Adams spent the first eight seasons of his career in Green Bay, where he developed into one of the league's best wideouts. After helping quarterback Aaron Rodgers earn two consecutive NFL MVP honors, Adams was traded to the Raiders, where he signed the richest wide receiver contract in league history.
When Adams initially joined the Raiders, he hoped to reconnect with former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr. That reconnection only lasted one year, however, as Carr was released after the 2022 season. While Adams' arrival brought hope to Las Vegas, the team has endured two losing seasons, marred with dysfunction and coaching instability.
The past few seasons haven't gone as planned for Adams, and perhaps he's starting to realize that the grass isn't always greener on the other side. While the Raiders have struggled, the Packers have made a promising pivot to emerging franchise quarterback Jordan Love.
Green Bay could certainly use the services of the 31-year-old wideout. The three-time first-team All-Pro has recorded at least 100 receptions and 1,100 yards in five of the last six seasons. Still, his substantial contract with the Raiders could make it difficult for the two sides to reunite.