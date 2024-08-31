Josh Jacobs threw shade at Chiefs even as he was leaving the Raiders
By Lior Lampert
The Green Bay Packers made Josh Jacobs one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL on a per-year basis this offseason. His expensive price tag turned heads, especially considering the depreciated market value of the position.
However, recent comments from Jacobs suggest the Packers weren't the only team vying for his services in free agency. In fact, he had numerous suitors, including the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. So, perhaps Green Bay had to win a bidding war for the 2022 rushing title leader, hence the lucrative contract.
Nonetheless, Jacobs made it clear joining forces with his ex-divisional rivals was never an option, per a recent interview with The Athletic's Dan Pompei ($).
"[The Chiefs] were trying to get me hard," Jacobs said. "But there was no way I was going there. I feel like once you are rivals with somebody, you have a genuine hate for them. I couldn’t see myself in that color."
Josh Jacobs threw shade at the Chiefs even as he was leaving the Raiders
"And besides, I never wanted to be the guy that joined the dominant team. I want to be the guy that beats the dominant team," Jacobs added.
If the Chiefs made a reasonable offer, most players wouldn't hesitate to contend for titles alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes perenially. Jacobs is ostensibly an exception to the norm. His competitive nature as someone who faced Kansas City twice yearly with the Las Vegas Raiders deterred him from the opportunity.
Instead, Jacobs landed in Green Bay, though staying in Las Vegas would've been his first choice if the money was right:
"I really didn’t want to up and move. But I could tell that s— was over with."
Things didn't work out between the Raiders and Jacobs. Now, he's got a fresh start in Green Bay, but his contractual terms leave the door open for him to hit the open market again by 2025.
Jacobs is coming off arguably his worst campaign as a pro. He posted career lows in rushing yards (802), touchdowns (six) and yards per carry (3.5). Hopefully, a change of scenery can revitalize his career, especially considering he's only two seasons removed from an All-Pro nod.
Unfortunately, Jacobs' arrival came at the expense of longtime franchise tailback Aaron Jones. Be that as it may, Packers fans will be glad to know the former chose them over the Chiefs.