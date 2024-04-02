Josh Jung injury update is a terrible way for Rangers to start title defense
Rangers All-Star Josh Jung took a pitch to the wrist. The postgame update wasn't good.
The defending World Series champion Texas Rangers emerged from opening weekend with a series win over the Cubs and a bright start to their road trip against the Rays.
Unfortunately, they also suffered a loss, and not just the one against the Cubs on Sunday.
During Monday's 9-3 win over Tampa Bay, All-Star third baseman Josh Jung took a pitch to the wrist and had to come out of the game. No matter how many candles Rangers fans lit or prayers they sent skyward, the news wasn't good: Jung suffered a fracture.
Manager Bruce Bochy confirmed the fracture after the game, but tried to give fans some reassurance.
"It's gonna be a little while but he'll be back," Bochy said.
Josh Jung's bad injury luck strikes again after HBP
It was especially frustrating because it was the ninth inning of a blowout and Jung was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI before the pitch took him out of the game. Josh Smith stepped in to replace him.
Jung has had bad luck when it comes to fractures. He fractured his thumb in August last year and sat out six weeks before returning late in the season. A wrist fracture is likely to take longer to heal up.
This is another setback for the bright young third baseman who became the youngest Ranger to start an All-Star game at just 25 years old.