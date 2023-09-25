Josh McDaniels and 2 more Raiders who should lose their jobs after SNF loss
The Las Vegas Raiders blew a comeback attempt and lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. Here are the Raiders most to blame, and yes, one of them is Josh McDaniels.
By Scott Rogust
The Las Vegas Raiders entered Sunday Night Football looking to earn their second win of the season. To do so, they would have to beat a Pittsburgh Steelers team that picked up their first victory last season, thanks in part to two defensive touchdowns. It was a toss-up of a game, to say the least.
Las Vegas trailed 23-7 entering the fourth quarter and made things interesting in the fourth quarter with 11 points scored. However, a dumbfounding decision late ended up costing the Raiders, and they lost their home opener 23-18 against the Steelers.
Now, the team is 1-2 on the season when they very well could have been 2-1. Here are three members of the team that are most to blame for the loss. And yes, head coach Josh McDaniels is one of them.
3 Raiders most to blame for Week 3 loss to Steelers, No. 3: Josh McDaniels, HC
Let's start things off with McDaniels. That end of the game was...something.
The Raiders were down 23-15 at the Steelers' 29-yard line and attempted to go for a field goal. The 48-yard attempt was good, but the Raiders were given a new set of downs and moved up half the distance to the goal line after a leverage penalty by defensive lineman Demarvin Leal. With another chance to potentially tie things up, the Raiders offense gained six yards on a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo but couldn't do much afterward. Facing a fourth-and-four after two incompletions by Garoppolo, McDaniels had an easy choice to make -- go for the touchdown.
Instead, McDaniels opted to go for the 26-yard field goal and cut their deficit to 23-18. So, the Raiders wasted nearly a minute off the game clock and still went for the field goal. Wow.
That decision did come back to haunt them. The Raiders burned all their timeouts and got the ball back with 12 seconds left after a muffed punt by DeAndre Carter. On the first play, Garoppolo threw an interception to Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace to clinch the loss.
Yes, McDaniels went for the points, but with less time on the clock, he should have gone for the tie on that penultimate drive.