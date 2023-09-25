Josh McDaniels and 2 more Raiders who should lose their jobs after SNF loss
The Las Vegas Raiders blew a comeback attempt and lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. Here are the Raiders most to blame, and yes, one of them is Josh McDaniels.
By Scott Rogust
3 Raiders most to blame for Week 3 loss to Steelers, No. 2: Patrick Graham, DC
The Las Vegas Raiders did hold an advantage entering Week 3, and that was facing a Pittsburgh Steelers team that failed to put up 300 yards of total offense in their first two games of the season. They averaged just 247.0 yards per game entering Sunday night. That had Steelers fans once again calling for offensive coordinator Matt Canada's job, much like they have done in previous years.
But Canada had a rather good game calling plays, as he had success against the Raiders defense, led by coordinator Patrick Graham.
For the first time since Pittsburgh's 2022 season-finale against the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers were able to put up 300 yards of offense. But wait, there's more. Quarterback Kenny Pickett threw two touchdown passes in a game for the first time in his career. The last time a Steelers signal caller threw two touchdown passes was Ben Roethlisberger back in Week 14 of the 2021 season!
On the Steelers' final touchdown drive of the game, the Raiders defense surrendered 10-yard gains on five of six plays. The drive culminated with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Pickett to tight end Pat Freiermuth.
The Raiders' defense needs to step up further, especially with the struggles of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.