Josh McDaniels and 2 more Raiders who should lose their jobs after SNF loss
The Las Vegas Raiders blew a comeback attempt and lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. Here are the Raiders most to blame, and yes, one of them is Josh McDaniels.
By Scott Rogust
3 Raiders most to blame for Week 3 loss to Steelers, No. 1: Jimmy Garoppolo, QB
We conclude this list with Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback the Las Vegas Raiders decided was better to lead the team than Derek Carr. The move made sense, considering that Garoppolo began his career with the New England Patriots, where Josh McDaniels was his offensive coordinator. Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler was also part of the Patriots organization during that time, so the link made sense. But the Raiders were taking a gamble.
So far, that gamble has yet to pay off in Vegas.
Garoppolo got off to a strong start, throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams on their second drive of the game. But the game was a mixed bag, mostly bad, considering he threw three interceptions. Perhaps his worst was midway through the third quarter, as Garoppolo stood in the pocket and pointed to a receiver downfield along the left sidelines. Instead, he threw a lame-duck pass over wide receiver Jakobi Meyers' head and into the waiting arms of Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson.
Garoppolo did bounce back in the fourth quarter, throwing another touchdown pass to Adams and successfully hitting rookie tight end Michael Mayer for the two-point conversion. But on Las Vegas' final drive of the game, down five points with 12 seconds remaining, Garaoppolo said he had one more interception in him.
Targeting Adams along the left sidelines, Garoppolo sailed a pass over his head, which was picked off by cornerback Levi Wallace, his second of the game.
Garoppolo finished his night throwing for 324 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing 28-of-44 pass attempts. Garoppolo now leads the NFL with six interceptions on the year.
This isn't exactly the time to panic, considering the Raiders have one win in three games. But they need more mistake-free football from Garoppolo, especially if they want to take one of the seven playoff spots in the tough AFC.