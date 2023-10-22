JT Realmuto's NLCS Game 5 home run was unique for one big reason
The Philadelphia Phillies have hit a bunch of home runs in the MLB playoffs, but JT Realmuto's in Game 5 was different.
The Philadelphia Phillies let the Arizona Diamondbacks stay in the NLCS with wins at home in Game 3 and 4. The favorites in the series had one more chance to take a game on the road and move one win away from the World Series.
They got the job done in Game 5, beating the Diamondbacks 6-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.
JT Realmuto's two-run home run in the eighth innin was the exclamation point on the victory.
That homer was also an unusual one for Philadelphia, at least lately.
JT Realmuto's home run was Phillies first non-solo HR since Oct. 11
The Phillies had hit 16 straight solo home runs in the playoffs, which is an MLB postseason record. Seven of those came in the ALCS against the Diamondbacks.
Realmuto's was the first multi-run home run since Bryce Harper sent one out of the yard against the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS, scoring Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner.
Solo home runs are great, but getting on base and taking advantage of runners on base is huge. A long string of solo shots isn't exactly a sustainable form of offense.
The Phillies took control of Game 5 early with two runs in the first inning. Bryson Stott sent Kyle Schwarber home with a single, then Harper stole home to make it 2-0.
The game stayed locked at 2-0 until the sixth inning when Schwarber and Harper both hit solo home runs.
The Diamondbacks reminded Philadelphia they might not go away easy with a home run from Alec Thomas in the seventh. Realmuto responded to that in the eighth with his 382-foot shot.
With their Game 5 win, the Phillies head back to Philadelphia needing to win one game to advance to the World Series. The Diamondbacks have to steal two games away from home for their postseason hopes to stay alive.