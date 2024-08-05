Juan Soto calls out Blue Jays for strategy against Aaron Judge
By Thomas Erbe
Back in the early 2000s, pitchers and managers in Major League Baseball decided the best way to handle Barry Bonds at the peak of his powers was to walk him intentionally — no matter what. In 2004, he was given first base 120 times. Sometimes, you just knew it was for the best if you needed to win a game against the Giants.
Intentional walks are less dramatic now than they were back then. Pitchers used to have to physically throw four balls before the walk was issued. Now, you just kind of point to first, and that's that. They still happen, though, especially if you're playing against Aaron Judge.
Judge is on yet another tear in 2024, continuing to make his nine-year, $360 million contract worth every penny for the New York Yankees. His batting average is .322, and he leads the league in home runs, runs batted in, and OPS with a ridiculous 1.157. His second MVP award is well within sight, especially if the Yankees continue on their current run.
As the number of games left dwindles, teams are finding any way they can to win games. When playing the Yankees, you know Judge is one of their biggest weapons. The Blue Jays knew that on Sunday, so they gave him the Barry Bonds treatment. One of Judge's teammates was not happy about it.
Juan Soto not happy about treatment of Aaron Judge
After the Toronto Blue Jays walked Aaron Judge three times on Sunday, Yankees outfielder Juan Soto told the media that the intentional walking is making him mad. He said he is doing his best to put him up to the plate, and he doesn't like when teams pass over him. Soto said he wants teams to challenge him.
The problem is that there really is no challenge to it for Aaron Judge in 2024. He is at the point of being able to take care of his business no matter who he faces off against. His execution forces other teams to consider any and all options when Judge comes up to bat.
This is probably not the last time Judge and the Yankees will encounter this situation. Now, it will be up to the Yankees to decide how to handle it. Would they consider swapping Juan Soto and Judge in the order? Would that lead to Soto being intentionally walked instead? It's a pretty nice problem to have if you ask me.