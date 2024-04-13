Latest Juan Soto rumors project contract looming in 2025 free agency
Juan Soto, one of the game's best hitters, will enter free agency next offseason. As that time gets closer, speculation continues to grow as to just how much money he will commend.
By Jake Kleiner
Although this hardly warrants a reminder, here's a caution for any teams fantasizing about someday acquiring Juan Soto: Prepare to pay a lot of money.
The conversation around what the latest addition to the New York Yankees could command on his next contract is inevitable, especially after Shohei Ohtani's monumental agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers. When someone secures a $700 million deal, it naturally raises questions about who might be the next beneficiary.
Enter Juan Soto. At just 25 years old, he is already a three-time All-Star, a World Series champion, and on pace to become a true legend of the sport.
For now, Soto is steering clear of financial discussions. His current priority is finishing this season with the Yankees, following his high-profile trade from the San Diego Padres. Any questions about contracts are being deferred, likely to his agent, Scott Boras.
Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, seems aware that Boras is not one for negotiating early extensions. Particularly in Soto's case, an early extension seems improbable. After he earns an estimated $33 million in 2024, he's expected to enter free agency the following year.
MLB Rumors: Juan Soto projected to get $500 million as free agent
How much money should any team be ready to pay Juan Soto in free agency, especially with Boras as his agent? As of right now, there is speculation around the league that Soto will receive something in the realm of $500 million, per MLB insider Jon Heyman.
If events had unfolded differently in 2022, the discussion might have centered on Ohtani surpassing a record contract set by Soto, rather than speculating about Soto surpassing Ohtani's recent deal.
The Washington Nationals had previously offered Soto a 15-year, $440 million contract with no deferred payments in August of that year, which Soto declined — not over the amount, but because he was displeased with the public disclosure of the negotiations. He felt betrayed and cut off communication with the team.
And now, he's projected to see even more money. The Yankees, per Heyman, remain the favorites, but the insider once again mentioned the Mets looming. There should also be plenty of interest outside of New York as well, and the price, if these projections hold, will be astronomical for any franchise coveting the star slugger.