Juan Soto played hero for Yankees on Friday despite late scratch over knee injury
By Austin Owens
Although the New York Yankees have already claimed a playoff berth, that is not enough. The Bronx Bombers are looking to reclaim the American League East division title. One way to do that is to take care of weaker opponents such as the Oakland A's.
After taking two of three from the Seattle Mariners, the Yankees went into Oakland on Friday night looking to take a step closer to a divsioni championship. Prior to the game, slugger Juan Soto was scratched from the lineup due to a knee injury suffered after a collision with an outfield wall in Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. However, he still managed to make an impact on the game.
In the top of the 10th inning, Soto entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Trent Grisham. On a 2-1 pitch from T.J. McFarland, Soto hit a line drive to left field to send home Oswaldo Cabrera, extending the Yankees' lead to 3-1.
Juan Soto plays hero for Yankees with clutch hit off bench
Even after being removed from the starting lineup, Soto being the gamer he is was looking for any positive sign that could get him back on the field. Prior to first pitch on Friday night, Soto was taking swings in the cage to see what his swollen left knee felt like. After his test swings, he reported back to his manager Aaron Boone.
Soto let Boone know that he felt well enough to be an option off the bench if the right situation came along and it did. Tied at one run apiece after nine innings of play, there was free baseball in Oakland. In what would have been Grisham's at-bat in the 10th inning, Soto was called upon.
Soto took a pitch the other way and doubled, driving in Oswaldo Cabrera who had entered the game to pinch run for Anthony Rizzo. This gave the Yankees a 3-1 advantage.
New York would go on to score one more time in the top of the 10th and the A's could only respond with one run in the bottom of the frame, making the final 4-2.
It is safe to say that Soto enjoys big moments and is enjoying the expectations that come with wearing pinstripes. Even with how he's played with the Yankees, it's not a guarantee he'll return after this season. Soto is set to command a contract exceeding $500 million. But the goal for Soto is on the season and to help bring the Yankees to their 28th World Series title.