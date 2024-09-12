Juan Soto put Yankees fans through all the emotions with homer immediately after injury scare
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees may have been struggling since mid-June, but they are still near the top of the American League standings. Well, that's the story of both the American and National Leagues this season, as they each have crowded playoff pictures with no team having over 90 wins. For the Yankees, their success does hinge on the health of stars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.
During Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals, Yankees fans were given quite the scare. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Soto fouled a pitch from Cole Ragans off the top of his foot. Soto was writhing in pain and biting down on his jersey as he was checked out by the Yakees' training staff.
Juan Soto crushed home run immediately after fouling pitch off foot
Yankees fans in attendance at the stadium and those at home held their breath, hoping that Soto was okay. Soto stayed in the game and immediately provided a dramatic moment for the Yankees faithful in the Bronx.
On an 0-2 count, two pitches after the injury scare, Soto crushed a go-ahead two-run homer to right-center field to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead.
Talk about thrilling. From potentially leaving the game to giving the Yankees a 2-1 lead over a playoff contender in the Royals. What an emotional roller coaster Yankees fans were on.
The good news is, as of this writing, Soto never left the game, as he took right field to play defense the following inning. Even so, Soto's status will be worth monitoring, especially with the Yankees hosting a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox, starting on Thursday.
The Yankees acquired Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres for moments like this in the final month of the season. The Yankees only have one chance to win a World Series with Soto, and while their decisions and play have been questionable for the past couple of months, they are still in the running to win it all. But, Soto hits free agency after this season, and there's a likelihood of the star signing elsewhere.
Regardless of what happens, what a moment for Soto.