Juan Soto's response to familiar question doesn't bode well for Yankees future
After a scorching-hot start with the New York Yankees, Juan Soto may be setting himself up for a massive payday.
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Yankees started their season with a sparkling 5-1 record, including a four-game clobbering of the Houston Astros. The hot start was fueled by proficient pitching performances. Oswaldo Cabrera did well filling in at third base after DJ LeMahieu fractured his foot. But no one is more responsible for the Yankees' stellar Opening Weekend than Juan Soto.
Soto's electrifying debut was highlighted by his throw to home plate that preserved a 5-4 comeback victory over the Astros on Opening Day. He followed that performance with a three-hit night in Game 2, then scored his first home run in pinstripes to take the lead on Saturday. Soto wrapped it all up with a game-winning RBI in the ninth inning on Sunday.
Juan Soto appears to be in stalemate with Yankees
Soto, who was named the first American League Player of the Week this season, appeared to be in a great mood following the Yankees' 5-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. Then, a familiar question wiped the smile off of Soto's face. Sportico's Barry Bloom asked Soto about his long-term plans and impending free agency. Soto referred Bloom to his agent, Scott Boras.
"Right now I'm playing baseball," Soto said. "I'm focusing on '24. I'm not focusing on anything else. If you want to ask somebody about it, you can call Scott [Boras]. He will answer all those questions."
The club, the agent, and the player have all said the same thing. They'll let the season play out and then figure out what to do.
Soto is just 25 years old, but he has already experienced the highs of winning a World Series and a batting title, as well as the lows of being traded. The Nationals traded the superstar to the Padres, and the Padres traded him to the Yankees. On his third team in three seasons, Soto is beginning his contract year with no extension in sight. His teammate, Aaron Judge, knows what that's like — two years ago, he posted a magical season under the same pressure.
There have been rumors that Boras will wield influence over Soto's asking price, which figures to be far higher than the $360 million that Judge commanded two years ago. The three-time All-Star wants to match Shohei Ohtani's $46 million average annual salary, without the deferrals, according to The Athletic.
After Tuesday, there will still be 156 games left on the Yankees' schedule for Soto to showcase his value. He is off to a great start with a .450/.560/.650 line and a 1.210 OPS. If he can keep that up, there won't be any shortage of teams willing to make a long-term commitment.