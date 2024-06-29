Juan Soto scratched from Yankees lineup: Everything to know about concerning new injury
The New York Yankees threw everyone for a loop on Saturday by scratching Juan Soto from the lineup just 20 minutes before first pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Soto was a huge part of the Yankees' offensive explosion on Friday night. He was 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs, three RBI and a walk. His sixth-inning shot to the right bleachers gave New York their first lead in the 16-5 rout.
So, what's the problem? Apparently, Soto's slide into home plate during the fourth inning of Friday's game bruised his right hand. Since he tagged home with his left, the injury to his right must have come as his momentum carried him around with his right hand steading him.
Juan Soto injury: Yankees star needs imaging
The concern here is that Soto needs imaging on his hand. A minor bruise wouldn't need that level of scrutiny. The testing will be conducted in Toronto, so good news could return Soto to the lineup by Sunday's series finale.
Soto played the rest of Friday's game despite the bruise but the team was clearly monitoring the issue overnight. Something prompted them to go a step further on Saturday.
With Soto out, Ben Rice stepped into the two hole while Oswaldo Cabrera will patrol right field.
Soto has been dealing with forearm discomfort this season. He missed the series against the Dodgers early in June because of it.
In the grand scheme of things, a hand bruise is much less worrisome than a lingering forearm issue. Having said that, if imaging indicates a fracture or some sort of soft tissue injury, Soto could be in danger of missing time.
This isn't what the Yankees need at the moment. Injuries have already thinned out the lineup with Giancarlos Stanton and Anthony Rizzo sidelined. Soto is even more valuable to a New York lineup that struggled to find runs until their explosion against the Blue Jays.
The Yankees are 3-7 in their last 10 and have given first place in the AL East over the Orioles.