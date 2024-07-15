Juan Soto sends Yankees fans into a panic with potential free agency hint
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Yankees looked dominant in the opening months of the 2024 season. The team posted a 21-7 record in May and entered June on an eight-game winning streak. Their success was largely driven by their top-ranked starting rotation and the addition of slugger Juan Soto. Although the Yankees limped into the All-Star break after winning just nine of their last 28 games, Soto has remained one of the few bright spots on the team.
The tandem of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge has generated fireworks for the Bronx Bombers, but questions continue to linger over Soto's future in the Bronx. The 25-year-old superstar is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season, and he could command up to $600 million on the open market.
Juan Soto says he would love to play with Shohei Ohtani
As Major League Baseball's top players gather at Globe Life Field for the All-Star festivities, Soto took some time to speak with the media before the Home Run Derby on Monday. With LeBron James and Steph Curry having the opportunity to play together for the men's national team, Soto was asked about which MLB player he would most like to play with on the same team.
Unsurprisingly, Soto named Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.
"I mean, Ohtani would have been one of the best [options]," Soto said. "Now he went to the NL and I went to the AL, so its been a little tricky. But definitely, Ohtani would be one of them."
Soto and Ohtani both played in California while Soto was with the San Diego Padres and Ohtani was with the Los Angeles Angels. The Yankees acquired Soto in a blockbuster trade with the Padres last offseason, while Ohtani signed the richest contract in sports history with the Dodgers.
While Dodgers fans would love to see Soto and Ohtani team up to form a MLB superteam, it's unlikely to happen. Los Angeles went on a billion-dollar spending spree last offseason, and the team is currently projected to have a $235.2 million payroll in 2025, which would be the highest in the MLB. That figure would approach $300 million with Soto, who is expected to receive a contract that earns him approximately $40 million per year.
In his first season with the Yankees, Soto is slashing .295/.426/.558 with a .985 OPS, 23 home runs, and 66 RBIs in 94 games. The 25-year-old currently leads the majors with 79 walks.