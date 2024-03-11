Juan Soto spring training home run terrifies drivers on random Florida highway
Juan Soto connected for a long home run on Sunday against the Braves. But the Yankees slugger's gopher ball landed in a very inconvenient spot for Florida drivers.
By Curt Bishop
On Sunday, New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto took a big swing and sent a ball over the wall at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. However, the ball landed in an interesting spot.
It wasn't just any home run. In fact, it landed in a patch of grass next to Dale Mabry Highway and ultimately found its way to the middle of the road.
A Braves fan took a photo of the ball sitting near the median before multiple cars passed over it and blew it back towards the field of play.
Tony Spasiano, an usher at Steinbrenner Field, described the scene as "pandemonium."
Juan Soto's homer lands on Florida highway
This was certainly an unexpected moment in Sunday's game.
While the new Yankees slugger hitting bombs isn't a surprise to anyone, it's not every day that a home run ball lands in the middle of the road and causes havoc.
Obviously, there is always a risk for drivers when an object such as a baseball is sitting in the middle of the road.
The Braves fan said that after the ball skipped back towards the field, a man on a bike tried to throw it back to the fans, but missed badly with his toss. One fan even tried to trade his water bottle for the ball.
A video of the brief exchange was posted on Twitter by a Yankees fan.
During the scramble, a young fan leapt over a fence and snatched the ball, taking it for themselves.
Home runs certainly cause pandemonium. But on Sunday, it caused pandemonium in an unforeseen way.
It caused a stir on the highway and later back in the ballpark once it was returned. The journey of the ball is definitely an interesting one. The projected distance was 447 feet, and it came off of Soto's bat at 112.2 mph.