Juan Soto has his Yankees moment with walk-off hit vs. rival Red Sox
By Austin Owens
As if the New York Yankees outfield wasn’t already powerful enough with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Brian Cashman and the front office spent $31 million to put left-handed slugger Juan Soto in pinstripes.
In his first season in the Bronx, Soto is doing exactly what was asked of him. To date, he has posted a .289 batting average to go along with a career-high 39 home runs and there are still 19 games to go. One perk of putting on a Yankees uniform is that you get to be a part of one of the greatest rivalries in sports. On Thursday night, Soto got a taste of what it is like to defeat the Yankees' arch-enemy, the Boston Red Sox.
Juan Soto walks-off the Boston Red Sox
Even though the New York Yankees sit at the top of the American League East and the Red Sox trail by 11 games, that does not take away from the hostility between two of the most respected franchises in baseball, Thursday was no different at Yankee Stadium.
Gleyber Torres broke the scoring open in the bottom of the 1st inning with a solo home run. The Yankees held onto that one-run advantage until Danny Jansen tied the game with a long ball of his own in the top of the 5th.
Pitching was at a premium in this rivalry affair as both teams combined for only three total runs and 11 total hits and it took extra innings to determine a winner.
After escaping the top of the 10th inning without allowing a run thanks to the work of Tommy Kahnle and Clay Holmes, Juan Soto was set to lead off the bottom of the inning with the winning run already placed in scoring position.
Soto took a 2-2 pitch the other way and smoked a ground ball past the diving Trevor Story. Ceddanne Rafaela came up firing and made a decent throw to the plate but a speedy Jon Berti was able to get a hand across the plate to capture a Yankees win.
With all of these rumors beginning to spread about where Juan Soto will spend his future, moments like this could be just enough to keep him around in the Bronx for the foreseeable future.