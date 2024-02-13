When is Juju Watkins eligible for the WNBA Draft?
Juju Watkins has been one of the most impressive players in all of women's college basketball this season. When is she eligible to enter the WNBA Draft?
Dropping 51 points on Stanford at their home turf is no easy feat. But USC freshman Juju Watkins did the unthinkable earlier this month, displaying a record-setting performance leading the Women of Troy to a 67-58 win against No. 4 Stanford and scoring 51 points — the most in Division 1 NCAA basketball this year.
So the question on everyone’s mind is: when is this basketball prodigy going to make her debut on the WNBA stage?
When can Juju Watkins enter the WNBA Draft?
In adherence to the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement and rules since 1997, aspiring American players must reach the age of 22, be out for four years after high school, or obtain their degree before being eligible to declare for the draft. In contrast, NBA players do not have to adhere to these rules and international female players can be eligible at the age of 20.
That means Watkins would most likely be available for the 2027 WNBA Draft.
WNBA's 2024 draft pool could have featured notable talents such as Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and Watkins if the eligibility criteria were aligned with those of the NBA.
Watkins is already building a legacy in the first year of her NCAA career — leading USC in scoring (27.7 points) and assists (4.4). The 6-foot-2 freshman has had eight 30-point games and is shooting 35.3 percent from the 3-pointer line.
Playing for Sierra Canyon High School before committing to USC, Watkins’ led her team to a 30-2 record. In 2022, she was signed by Nike for an NIL endorsement deal.
Watkins undoubtedly will go big when she declares for the WNBA Draft but the league’s rules raise tough questions. Even with an increase in endorsements, viewership, and coverage, why is the WNBA still sticking to a rule made during its inception in 1997?
The WNBA is fiercely competitive and has just 144 spots on all the rosters. While expansion has begun, there is a long way to go for the league and for players like Watkins who might want to go pro but will have to wait.