Julian Love contract details, grade: Seahawks lock in Pro Bowl safety
The Seattle Seahawks had an eventful offseason particularly when it came to the safety position. Not only did they release Jamal Adams, ending his disappointing Seahawks tenure prematurely, but they also released Quandre Diggs, a player who made three Pro Bowls in his four full seasons in Seattle, as well.
Adams and Diggs were cut with the goal of clearing cap space. Replacing them was Julian Love, a player who was a Pro Bowler for Seattle last season, and Rayshawn Jenkins, a free agent.
Getting rid of both Adams and Diggs meant Seattle was comfortable with a new-look safety room with Love as the leader, and they backed up their belief on Wednesday by agreeing to an extension with the former New York Giant according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Julian Love contract details, grade: Seahawks extend Pro Bowl safety one year early
The terms of the deal are a bit expensive with Love set to make up to $12 million annually. That's not cheap for a safety. How much of the deal is guaranteed is unclear, but it's safe to assume a large majority of it is.
This extension comes as a bit of a surprise considering the fact that Seattle did not have to do this. Love signed a two-year deal to join the team last offseason, making him a free agent at the end of the 2024 campaign. With three years tacked onto his current deal, Love will be in Seattle through the 2027 season at least.
While it might be a bit of a surprise, Love deserved to have security after the year he just had. The 26-year-old had his best season in 2023, setting career highs with four interceptions, 10 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 85 solo tackles. Again, he was a Pro Bowler, showing just how well he played for Seattle.
By extending Love now, the Seahawks are banking on him not only repeating his breakout year, but continuing to improve. If he does continue to improve, this deal might look like a steal in a year from now. If he regresses, it won't.
There's a bit of risk here, but there's reason for the Seahawks to believe in him. If he plays at the level he did last season, it's a fair deal. If he improves, it's a great deal. For now, it's a solid deal for both sides.
Grade: B