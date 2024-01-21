Julian Sayin commits to Ohio State: Best memes and tweets from Buckeyes portal dominance
The Ohio State Buckeyes landed another star from the transfer portal this offseason, Alabama's Julian Sayin.
By Scott Rogust
The Ohio State Buckeyes' 2023 season didn't go as they had planned. Instead of competing in the College Football Playoff, they lost to the rival Michigan Wolverines in their annual season-finale and missed out on it altogether. Then, they lost 14-3 to the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl. With that, the pressure was on for head coach Ryan Day, who had yet to beat Michigan since taking over for the Buckeyes.
This offseason, the Buckeyes have scored some huge additions via recruiting and the transfer portal. They landed the likes of Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, and Alabama safety Caleb Downs. The Buckeyes landed yet another star in the transfer portal, and it is once again a member of the Crimson Tide.
Former Alabama recruit and five-star quarterback Julian Sayin told ESPN on Sunday that he was transferring to Ohio State.
Julian Sayin announces transfer to Ohio State: Best memes and tweets
Let's look at some of the reactions on social media to this news that makes Ohio Sate that much better of a team for the foreseeable future.
Sayin signed his letter of intent with Alabama last December when Nick Saban was still head coach. This month, Saban announced his retirement from coaching, and Alabama hired Washington's head coach Kalen DeBoer to replace him. After DeBoer's arrival and the announcement of four-star quarterback recruit Austin Mack transferring over from Washington to join his head coach, Sayin announced his intent to enter the portal. Sayin entered the portal this past Friday and now on Sunday, is transferring to Ohio State.
While playing four seasons at Carlsbad High School in California, Sayin threw for 7,970 yards, 86 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 70.6 percent of his passes, per MaxPreps.
Ohio State's quarterback room is stacked. Yes, Howard will likely start, but eyes are set on the future. Sayin now joins a fellow five-star freshman quarterback in Air Noland at Ohio State. Expect that competition for the starting job to be fierce when the time comes.
The Buckeyes' prospects for the 2024 season look strong. They brought in Sayin, Judkins, Howard, and Downs, while watching wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, running back TreVeyon Henderson, offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, cornerback Denzel Burke, and defensive end Jack Sawyer all announce their return to Columbus for another season.
The pressure is now firmly on Day to bring Ohio State a national championship.