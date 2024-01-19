Julian Sayin transfer rumors: 5 teams that can take advantage of Kalen DeBoer's massive L
The Kalen DeBoer era of Alabama football is resulting in a mass exodus via the transfer portal.
By John Buhler
The sky is falling in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. More and more blue-chippers are leaving the Yellowhammer State in droves. It was only late last week that Kalen DeBoer took over the retiring Nick Saban at Alabama. He may have been a highly-respected head coach over at Washington previously, but all these players Alabama has signed over the years did not sign up to play for this man at all.
With guys like Isaiah Bond, Calen Downs, Kadyn Proctor and now early enrolee Julian Sayin entering the transfer portal, indeed, pets' heads are falling off in Tuscaloosa. No, this isn't the same thing as SEC rival Georgia losing guys in the portal. Bond, Downs, Proctor and Sayin were supposed to be pillars of Alabama football going forward. I get the others bailing, but losing Sayin is absolutely devastating.
News of Sayin entering the portal first came about when DeBoer brought with him former Washington player Austin Mack to be his quarterback of the future. Mack is fine, but it certainly feels like they are downgrading from the five-star Saban's staff signed out of Carslbad. The California native now has no ties to Alabama. Thus, he must do what is best for him and venture into the portal.
Here are five college football programs that would love to land Sayin after DeBoer's latest debacle.
Julian Sayin transfer rumors: 5 teams who will want to add the 5-star QB
5. Miami Hurricanes need a succession plan beyond Cam Ward for 2025
If Sayin wants early playing time, Miami might be a great place to go get some. Of course, that requires playing for Mario Cristobal, a man who somehow finds a way to get less and less out of each quarterback who plays for him in his offense. However, I think there is a halfway decent chance that Washington State transfer Cam Ward might be good enough as is to just win games there anyway.
Regardless, Miami is a place that could be on the upswing in an evolving ACC. Cristobal can recruit, so that bodes well for the amount of talent Sayin would theoretically be playing alongside in Miami Gardens. It will require Cristobal to be the most CEO-type head coach ever, but having better assistants around him could help get the most out of the talent. It also takes a guy to drive the car.
I think if Sayin spent a year backing up Ward that could prepare him for life in ACC country. When Miami is humming, it is a national brand and a glamor program, so to speak. While it lacks the alumni base of other blue-blooded programs, the Canes have a cool factor that most places cannot compete with. Ultimately, Miami is only a dark horse to land Sayin because Cristobal is their coach.
Sayin will get playing time and may win a bunch of games at Miami, but will he be developed there?