Julius Randle might have just become the Knicks' starting center
The New York Knicks are already short on centers and the squad may be missing the only traditional center that they have for a good chunk of the season. According to Ian Begley of SNY Sports, "Mitchell Robinson will not be ready for the start of the regular season". The insider continued by saying that the squad will have a target date of December or January for the big man.
"The Knicks and Robinson don't want to rush the rehab process and are targeting a December/January return date, per sources. Robinson and the Knicks are being cautious and want to make sure he is 100 percent healthy before he gets back. New York is confident in the depth and versatility of the roster until Robinson returns."
Mitchell Robinson suffered a foot injury that required surgery last May which sidelined him for the playoffs. He averaged 5.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game during the regular season but was unable to play beyond Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Pacers due to the injury that he suffered.
The former second-round pick has struggled to stay healthy over the years with him only playing 31 regular0season games last season. With him out, Julius Randle may have just become the starting center for the Knicks.
Julius Randle might have just become the Knicks' starting center
Although Randle is the best option that New York has at center, the squad may be faced with playing Precious Achiuwa as Randle is also not a sure thing. He is recovering from an injury of his own and has always been discussed in trade rumors with an extension looming. Of course, the traded scenario is a bit extreme but the franchise does need to prepare for a world where Achiuwa is the best traditional big-man option that they have after Isaiah Hartenstein left for the Thunder this offseason.
Playing Randle some at the 5 was probably inevitable this season but it's not a long-term or full-time solution. This means the Knicks may be looking for a trade or shopping for a bargain bin veteran in free agency.