3 Julius Randle trades to launch Knicks above Celtics, 76ers in East title race
Julius Randle has a contract extension coming up that could end up leading him out of New York. He currently has a contract for $29 million this season and a $31 million player option for the 2025-26 season. As reported by ESPN's Brian Windhorst, his reasonable contract makes him a moveable piece.
Before having a season-ending injury, Randle was having one of the best seasons of his career, putting up 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and five assists per game on 47 percent shooting. This also includes a 21-game stretch of averaging 28 points, nine rebounds and 4.2 assists on 54 percent shooting.
The only other players to put up those numbers last season were Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 30-year-old forward is a great all-around player. The only reason the Knicks would move on is because of the OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson extensions, along with Mikal Bridges being due for one soon.
Randle's is a two-time All-NBA player and is a big reason why the Knicks could win the title this season. The only problem is that it's risky to pay him a lot of money. Here are three Julius Randle trades that could catapult the Knicks past the Celtics.
3. Julius Randle to the Milwaukee Bucks
There would be only one reason the New York Knicks would make a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and that would be to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. This is an extreme shot in the dark but if the Bucks fail to contend last year and Giannis is unhappy, he may want a trade.
For this trade to happen, the Knicks would have to trade a minimum Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, Tyler Kolek, and a slew of first-round picks. In return, they get one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.
This trade would instantly make the Knicks title favorites. The projected starting lineup could be Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Giannis. They would still have a strong bench with Miles McBride, Josh Hart, and Jericho Sims.
This team would be the best defensive team in the NBA and a lineup that would have Giannis have his best teammate ever in Jalen Brunson and elite floor spacing. If Giannis were to ever becomes available, the Knicks should jump at the opportunity to get him.
2. Julius Randle to the Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns have one player who is known for getting unhappy in his current situation quickly. Kevin Durant. There have been multiple reports this offseason of Durant potentially requesting a trade from Phoenix. This is because of the contracts that he, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal have that take up most of the Suns' salary.
He could easily go to a situation that is in a championship-or-bust mode with the Knicks. For this trade to happen, the Knicks would have to give up, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, Miles McBride, and their two first-round picks. This would just get them Kevin Durant.
Even though he is turning 36 years old at the end of September, he is still a top-10 player in the NBA. His play style fits into any system and would certainly fit with the Knicks. Brunson would still be able to be ball-dominant without it affecting Durant's numbers. Durant also wouldn't be relied on to create as much for his teammates.
The Knicks potential starting lineup would be Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Durant, and Jericho Sims. Two superstars would still have elite defenders, and great floor spacing. This time the Knicks would lack size and some of their bench depth with McBride gone. This potential trade could land them the championship.
1. Julius Randle to the Miami Heat
The have an interesting situation because there have been multiple reports on Jimmy Butler potentially leaving. Despite him carrying them to two finals appearances, GM Pat Riley didn't have the nicest things to say when it came to his availability. Him being traded, is likely.
Butler to New York would be interesting because it would reunite him with Tom Thibodeau for the third time in his career. He would have the best supporting cast of his career. There would be another superstar in Jalen Brunson and two elite two-way players in Bridges and Anunoby.
This trade would require the same exact pieces in the hypothetical Giannis trade. Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, Tyler Kolek, and two first-round picks. The difference is that Butler is much older and a higher injury risk.
When it comes playoff time, this lineup can win the championship. There would be three elite two-way defenders, two superstars, and great floor spacing. The bench depth and defense are there. The only weakness the Knicks would have in this scenario is size, but they would have a team built to beat the Celtics.