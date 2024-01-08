Justin Fields and 2 more surprising Bears who will leave this offseason
Matt Eberflus is set to return as the Bears' head coach next season but these three players won't return to Chicago's roster in 2024.
The Bears began this season with hopes that they could emerge as legitimate playoff contenders out of the NFC North. While Chicago played competitive football for most of the regular-season, their 7-10 record was only good enough to share last place in the division with the Vikings. That means big changes are coming in the Windy City this offseason.
Some fans wanted to see head coach Matt Eberflus on the chopping block but all indications point to him returning for another season in charge of the team. That doesn't mean his roster won't look drastically different when the 2024 campaign gets underway.
The questions surrounding the Bears next season aren't whether or not they'll be changes made, instead they surround which players will be jettisoned. These three players shouldn't make any long-term living arrangements in the Chicago land area.
3. Eddie Jackson won't be with Chicago Bears much longer
Jackson wasn't a complete disaster for the Bears at safety last season, but his mediocre play combined with his bloated salary makes him a prime cut candidate this offseason. The former Alabama star's latest deal only carries a shade over $5.5 million in dead cap next season if he isn't on the team's roster.
The Bears should be able to find an upgrade over Jackson in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft or on the bargain basement in free agency. Safety isn't the most expensive hole to fill on a modern day NFL roster and it's time for the Bears to take advantage of that fiscal reality. Another team will give Jackson a chance to prove he's still got it heading into his age-30 season but his days with the Bears are numbered.