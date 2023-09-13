Justin Fields apologizes to Bears fans after a humbling loss to the Packers
Justin Fields sent an apology to Chicago Bears fans after their humiliating Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Justin Fields had a rough outing against the Green Bay Packers, and the Chicago Bears fell to their divisional foes 38-20. No, it's not a rivalry, as many say.
After the game, Fields had a lot to say, including an apology to Bears fans after the team came out flat in the season opener after an offseason filled with optimism. Per The Chicago Tribune, he said: “It definitely hurts, not only because it’s the first game of the season and it’s a loss, but it’s a loss to them. Just want to say sorry to teammates and all the fans that were rooting for us. We’ll bounce back and be good.”
He totaled 216 passing yards, one touchdown pass, and one interception in the loss, along with 59 yards rushing. He did not have a horrific stat line, but it was underwhelming. Fields was also sacked four times.
Justin Fields gave an apology but the team needs to play better
NINE. Nine straight times the Bears have fallen to the Packers and frankly, fans in the Windy City are sick of it. They always have to go back to 1985 to bring up any sort of championship glory. Green Bay has 2010 and multiple playoff runs in the 21st century to fall back on, including two Hall of Fame quarterbacks.
Justin Fields has to play better. At the same time, the offensive and defensive playcalling has to improve, and so far, Luke Getsy and Alan Williams have not been able to put anything together during their tenures as offensive and defensive coordinators. Wins and losses matter and the NFL is a results-oriented business.
There are still 16 games left on the schedule, and the Bears have an opportunity to make things right by having a better season and burning this game film. But if things continue like this, the next apology that Justin Fields gives will probably be after he is let go by the organization because he was failed by them, like many quarterbacks before him.