Former Justin Fields teammate is clearly livid over Steelers trade
Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is one of many former teammates of Justin Fields who took to social media following the team trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
By Lior Lampert
The Chicago Bears finally shut the door on any speculation surrounding their plans to use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select their next franchise quarterback (presumably USC’s Caleb Williams) by trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
At long last, Fields and the Bears put an end to the drama, or so we thought.
Bears Jaquan Brisker is livid about Justin Fields-Steelers trade
“Dont talk to me,” Bears safety Jaquan Brisker said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after his former quarterback was sent to the Steelers in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick (which turns out to be a fourth-round pick if Fields logs 51 percent of the snaps this season).
Brisker was one of several Bears players to take to social media following the news that the team has traded on from their 2021 first-round pick, with many expressing their frustration with the decision in their support of their former teammate while also acknowledging that the NFL is a business.
Chicago choosing to trade Fields is a monumental move for the franchise. And while the Bears are excited to welcome Williams (or whoever they select with the first pick), it’s clear the former had fans within the locker room, with Brisker being at the forefront of it all with his tweet.
While Brisker is upset about the departure of Fields, Bears fans are more puzzled over the fact that Chicago received less draft capital from Pittsburgh for him than the Steelers did in return for Kenny Pickett in their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles the day prior.
There’s a changing of the guard in Chicago – it is a new era. But Brisker is not yet ready to accept that Fields will no longer be the franchise signal-caller for the team.