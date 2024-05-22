Justin Fields makes bold claim about Steelers QB competition with Russell Wilson
By Lior Lampert
After the Chicago Bears won the Caleb Williams sweepstakes by landing the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the writing was on the wall for quarterback Justin Fields. He was ultimately traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. Still, general manager Ryan Poles worked with the latter to ensure he wound up on a team of his choice, which the 2021 first-round pick gave him major props for during a conversation with reporters on Tuesday.
While Fields is grateful for getting his request granted and Chicago doing right by him — something Poles and the Bears front office didn't need to do — he is ready to prove the doubters wrong and arrived in Pittsburgh with a chip on his shoulder. However, he isn't the only quarterback on the roster motivated to silence the naysayers.
The Steelers signed nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson this offseason. His tumultuous stint with the Broncos resulted in him getting released only two seasons into the five-year, $242.6 million deal he received from the franchise in 2022. Denver ate a record-setting $85 million in dead money to part ways with him. Regardless, the 12-year veteran has the "pole position" to be under center for Pittsburgh to begin 2024, per head coach Mike Tomlin.
Nonetheless, Fields is doing his part to compete daily and make Tomlin reconsider his decision as he and Wilson battle for the starting quarterback gig. He made a bold claim about the ongoing competition during his media availability at organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday.
"I'm definitely competing," Fields told reporters, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. "I think Russ [Wilson] knows that we're competing against each other every day.
While Fields understands he will have to earn the right to start, he is approaching the situation with an attitude and confidence that exudes confidence and impatience (in a good way):
"I definitely don't have the mindset of me just sitting all year," Fields said. "So I'm coming in every day and giving it all I've got and pushing him to be his best, and he's pushing me to be my best each and every day. I appreciate that."
Fields has proven he is arguably the most dynamic mobile quarterback in the league. But his mechanics, decision-making and ability to see the field as a passer have been less-than-stellar through his first three years as a pro. Nevertheless, he set career highs in completion percentage (61.4) and passing yards (2,562) in 2023. So, perhaps that is a sign he is beginning to turn the tide.
Whether it is Wilson or Fields, updates out of Pittsburgh through OTAs and training camp will be crucial to monitor. But the latter made it abundantly clear he won't be going down without a fight, even if the odds are stacked against him.