Justin Fields off-field drama is the last thing Steelers need right now
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to claw their way to the playoffs in 2023, but their offensive struggles were too much to overcome. Pittsburgh finished their sluggish 2023 campaign with the fifth-fewest points per game (17.9) and the eighth-fewest passing yards per game (186.1).
Heading into the offseason, head coach Mike Tomlin vowed that the offense would be more "versatile and dynamic" and "keep defenses off balance” in 2024. General manager Omar Khan helped fulfill that vision.
In a matter of days, the Steelers redesigned their entire quarterback room. Pittsburgh traded away former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, signed former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, and traded away scraps to the Chicago Bears for Justin Fields.
Throughout training camp, the spotlight will shine brightly on Pittsburgh’s reclamation quarterbacks. Although Wilson has already been named the de facto starter, Fields will undoubtedly be lingering behind his shoulder during the season.
QB controversy will likely to surround Steelers all season
The transition from starting quarterback to backup won’t be easy for Fields, and friction could arise in Pittsburgh’s quarterback room. During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan’s “Joe Starkley Show,” Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette expressed that he doesn’t believe there’s any reason for concern.
“A lot of it has to do with agents and what they feed to the national reporters,” Fittipaldo said. “I think Justin Fields' agent wants people to believe that Justin is in this and that he's still a viable quarterback on the open market. Whatever happens this year, whether he's sitting on the bench all season I think his agent wants to keep his name hot. It's only natural for your rep to do this. Part of this is on the Steelers too, right? Because [Wilson and Fields] are both only signed to one-year contracts.”
Both Wilson and Fields will be vying for playing time since they’re both on one-year deals.
Ultimately, it may be out of the agent’s hands. If Wilson struggles during the 2024 NFL season, it's very likely that the Pittsburgh media and fanbase will begin to call for Fields as the starting quarterback.
Fields’ past could indicate reason for concern as well. The Bears brought in veteran quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Nick Foles to mentor Fields during his rookie season. However, recent reports described Fields’ relationship with Dalton and Foles as “toxic as hell.”
It would likely be better for Fields to sit the entirety of the 2024 season, but some fans have created an expectation of Fields that he has been unable to live up to.
Pittsburgh needs to keep a close eye on their quarterback room, especially if Wilson struggles in the starting role. Steelers fans will be ready to start calling for Fields as soon as Wilson makes a mistake. If wide receiver George Pickens begins to complain about Wilson and Fields becomes unhappy in his role, the team could begin to unravel.
The Steelers have been dangerously close to falling into a vicious cycle of ineptitude, and mismanaging their quarterback situation in 2024 could send them into the doldrums of the league.