Justin Herbert finally allows Chargers fans to breathe easily again
By Lior Lampert
Four days after reportedly shedding his walking boot, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert returned to the practice field.
Phew. Herbert has been sidelined since July 31. He was diagnosed with "an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot," per the Chargers. Los Angeles initially expressed confidence he'll be ready to begin the 2024 regular season, so this aligns with the foremost update.
While that may be the case, the inauspicious prognosis had fans walking on pins and needles. However, that uneasy feeling is suddenly gone now that the star gunslinger is back in action.
The Athletic's Daniel Popper shared a video of Herbert taking snaps and delivering beautifully thrown deep balls. As further validation that the 26-year-old is progressing positively in his recovery, Los Angeles waived 2023 seventh-round pick Max Duggan.
Despite the slow ramp-up process, Herbert's Week 1 status appears to be trending in the right direction.
Members of the Bolt Gang aren't the only ones breathing a massive sigh of relief. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh jokingly voiced his sense of alleviation:
"I thought I heard music. The voices of angels maybe," Harbaugh told reporters on Monday.
Albeit not totally out of the woods yet, this is a significant development for Herbert. Foot ailments of this nature can linger and even cause tears if not sufficiently treated. But seeing the 2020 No. 6 overall selection rejoin his teammates at this juncture suggests he's healing and clearing the necessary hurdles.
On Sep. 8, Los Angeles hosts the divisional rival Las Vegas Raiders to kick off the upcoming campaign. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Herbert seems primed to be under center for that contest. He and the Chargers will look to hit the ground running as the franchise enters the Harbaugh era.
Herbert will look to bounce back following an underwhelming year -- the worst of his young career. He posted career lows in completion percentage (65.1), passing yards per game (241.1), touchdowns (20) and sack percentage (six percent) across 13 appearances.