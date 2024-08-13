Sure sounds like Justin Herbert is on the wrong side of questionable for Week 1
By Lior Lampert
It's been nearly two weeks since the Los Angeles Chargers diagnosed quarterback Justin Herbert "with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot." Albeit unfortunate news, ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported that "the expectation" he will be under center for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
Herbert was still on track to suit up for Los Angeles' regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sep. 8. So, no harm, no foul -- right?
Wrong. Despite the early optimism surrounding Herbert's health, it now sounds like the star signal-caller may not be prepared to play the Raiders. At least based on recent comments from Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh noted that Herbert has yet to shed the boot doctors recommended he wear for two weeks, which is fine. However, the former stressed the latter is doing whatever he can to expedite his recovery process, which isn't particularly encouraging.
With that in mind, will Herbert take the field when the Chargers host the Raiders to start the upcoming campaign? Harbaugh made his status feel doubtful, at best.
Seemingly, Herbert can take the field and rejoin his teammates at training camp. Nonetheless, Harbaugh appears to be erring cautiously, keeping his franchise gunslinger sidelined a little longer.
"Even with the preference that he [Herbert] was able to practice, he's not," Harbaugh stated via USA Today's Jarrett Bell.
Instead of dwelling on Herbert's prolonged absence, Harbaugh wants to focus on "all the things [they] can do" off the gridiron.
"Not all work is being done on the practice field," Harbaugh declared. "That’s really a small part of the day. Significant. Very significant. But there’s much being done in terms of mental reps, film work, building a rapport …"
Moreover, Harbaugh said that Herbert is doing "anything and everything to get himself ready" to face the Raiders. Does that sound like someone who will be available and able to take full contact in a matter of days, not months? We'll let you be the judge.
Throughout his coaching career, Harbaugh has been overly upbeat regarding injuries to a fault. This year, he's taken a different approach thus far with the Chargers, being more vague with his updates. Regardless, Herbert's rehabilitation is ostensibly moving slower than anticipated.