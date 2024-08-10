Justin Jefferson couldn't get enough of Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy's TD passes
By Scott Rogust
The preseason is underway, which allows fans to get a good look at their favorite team's roster. But perhaps the most anticipated portion of the preseason is seeing how the rookies play, especially the high draft picks.
On Saturday, fans got to see quarterbacks Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears and Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders play, and both impressed. Also playing was J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings, who was undoubtedly the most polarizing prospect in the NFL Draft. While McCarthy did win a CFP National Championship with Michigan, he didn't get to showcase his throwing abilities much due to the run-heavy offensive scheme.
Vikings fans got their first chance to see McCarthy play in their preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. While McCarthy did have an intercepted pass that he would like to have back, he was pretty solid overall. Perhaps his best play of the game was McCarthy's 45-yard touchdown pass to Triston Jackson.
It was a heck of a throw by McCarthy, and he impressed the biggest star on the team -- wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
J.J. McCarthy impresses Justin Jefferson with deep touchdown pass in Vikings debut
McCarthy wasn't finished just yet. Later on in the third quarter, McCarthy connected with a wide-open Trent Sherfield for a 33-yard touchdown. Jefferson even called it before McCarthy threw the football! Jefferson was pumped, as the hot mic caught the wide receiver saying "Good s***, J.J!"
Just like that, Jefferson is envisioning what it will be like to team up with McCarthy for the foreseeable future. For those with question marks about his arm strength, this was a flash at what the former Wolverines signal caller could do if need be.
But, this is the preseason, and not against the Raiders' top defense. So, we take these things with a grain of salt. But, Jefferson liked what he saw.
McCarthy isn't expected to start right away for the Vikings. Instead, head coach Kevin O'Connell is taking his time, allowing the rookie to develop while veteran Sam Darnold starts things off.
McCarthy ended his day completing 11-of-17 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, with the aforementioned interception.
It's one preseason game, but McCarthy seemingly eased the minds of Vikings fans after that interception thrown in the first half. More importantly, Jefferson likes what he sees from the quarterback, passing-wise.