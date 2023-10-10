Justin Jefferson injury update reveals trade deadline plans for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings could place star wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve thanks to a hamstring injury. Would this wave the white flag on their season?
By Mark Powell
Without Justin Jefferson in tow, the Minnesota Vikings passing offense should take a relatively major hit heading into Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. While the Vikes could be favored in that game -- Chicago isn't exactly a juggernaut on either side of the ball -- Jefferson plays a big role in their offensive gameplan week after week.
Without Jefferson, expect the Vikings to rely more heavily on Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and K.J. Osborn. While Minnesota has gotten off to a lackluster start this season, at 1-4 they can still potentially make a run in an NFC North division which features just one team over the .500 mark -- the Detroit Lions.
The Vikings won their division last season and lost their opening playoff game to the New York Giants. Jefferson, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the top-3 wide receivers in football.
By placing Jefferson on injured reserve, head coach Kevin O'Connell hopes to protect the star wide receiver from himself (O'Connell's words, not mine), as his competitive nature could make the ailment even worse in the long run. Once his injury is fully healed, expect Jefferson back at full strength. He'll have to miss at least four games.
Will the Minnesota Vikings sell at the NFL trade deadline?
Minnesota was already likely to entertain offers for some of its stars, namely quarterback Kirk Cousins who is on the final guaranteed year of his deal. Cousins would be an upgrade for most teams at the quarterback position, and if the Vikes plan on moving off of the Michigan State product anyway for a younger option come 2024, receiving some top draft capital makes a lot of sense.
After this season, the rest of the years on Cousins deal are void, so the Vikings can theoretically cut him loose. Considering his numbers and trade value are likely to go down without Jefferson, this is an idea Minnesota's brass have likely already discussed.