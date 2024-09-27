Justin Jefferson refuses to fall into Jaire Alexander's mind games entering Vikings-Packers game
The Green Bay Packers are set to match up with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season. The Vikings are a perfect 3-0 while the Packers sit at 2-1 after missing their franchise quarterback for the last two weeks.
Beyond just a Packers-Vikings game, there are so many different matchups within the game. The main one to watch is the matchup between superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Vikings and All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander of the Packers.
The last time that these two were on the field together, Alexander played well against Jefferson and mocked his signature "griddy" touchdown celebration.
Packers–Vikings game set to be headlined by Justin Jefferson versus Jaire Alexander matchup
Jefferson doesn't plan on letting Alexander get away with the same antics this game.
"He likes to do that stuff to get inside someone's head," Jefferson said Thursday. "I'm not really tripping on that. I'm going to just get my Griddy in his end zone. So, I'm not tripping on it at all. I'm excited for the matchup."
The last time that these two players matched up was all the way back in 2022. In 2023, Jefferson missed the first matchup with a hamstring injury while Alexander missed the second matchup with a suspension. But it doesn't seem like Jefferson is interested in any kind of personal rivalry with Alexander.
"I didn't really care if he played or not," Jefferson said. "Last year ... during that time we were fighting to get back into the playoffs and to make our run. That's something that I was looking forward to. I really don't care about the matchup, honestly. I feel like he cares more of it than I do, but I mean it is what it is."
Jefferson continued on how this matchup isn't personal to him.
"That's every team, no [knock] at Jaire. That's every team and how they scheme up against me and how they try to play me. So, it doesn't matter if I'm going up against Jaire or if I'm going up against the worst corner in the league, it doesn't matter," Jefferson said.
Whether Jefferson is taking it personally or not, the matchup is still set to be one to watch. It's two of the best players in the entire NFL matching up in a game between division rivals. It won't be the last time these two play each other, but it certainly should be an exciting matchup to watch.