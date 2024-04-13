Justin Jefferson gives Vikings fans another reason to worry with latest comments
Is Justin Jefferson frustrated with the Minnesota Vikings' QB situation?
Justin Jefferson enters the final year of his contract without an extension from the Minnesota Vikings. While he is expected to eventually become the highest-paid WR in football, the precarious nature of Minnesota's QB situation could influence how Jefferson and the front office proceed.
Next to Kirk Cousins, Jefferson quickly emerged as the NFL's most explosive pass-catcher. He hasn't lost a step, but can Minnesota expect the same all-world impact with Sam Darnold slinging it? How much does the outlook change with J.J. McCarthy or Drake Maye under center, as rookies?
Cousins' departure really changes things in Minnesota. The Vikings lost their offensive bedrock. Kevin O'Connell is one of the NFL's brightest offensive coaches and there's something to be said for a great supporting cast. Jefferson isn't the only talented receiver on the Vikings' roster. Jordan Addison is quickly on the come up, and we know T.J. Hockenson sits near the top of the league's tight end hierarchy.
That said, the prospect of handing Jefferson a historic contract without a settled QB room is daunting. The same can be said for Jefferson. Does he want to commit to a team that isn't 100 percent in pursuit of winning?
Recent comments from Jefferson could raise alarm bells in the Minnesota fanbase, as he spoke glowingly — and jealously — about the partnership between Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, his former LSU teammates, with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson 'jealous' of Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase dynamic with Bengals
Jefferson was asked about his LSU brethren and their connection in Cincinnati. What followed was a shockingly honest statement from Jefferson — and one that could read as a wandering eye, or at least a subtle condemnation of the Vikings' decision to let Kirk Cousins walk.
"I love them together, I love the chemistry that they have with each other, but it's definitely some jealousy on that side... Me and Ja'Marr are always confident in ourselves to go out there and kill anybody that steps in front of us. Joe was tremendous, just his ability to move in the pocket, his ability to look down the field and make accurate throws, we knew once we stepped foot on that field, it was going to be crazy." (John Breech, CBS Sports)
Obviously there is a ton of mutual respect between Jefferson and Chase, arguably the best in the business at their particular craft. But, it's fair to wonder if Jefferson would be talking like this if Cousins was still in Minnesota. The "jealously" comment is particularly distressing from the Vikings' perspective. Not only is Jefferson proud of his former teammates — he wishes he was in the same boat.
Maybe that's reading into the comments too much, but Jefferson clearly misses Captain Kirk. Those two had the chemistry Jefferson is speaking about. Sam Darnold? Hardly know ya. Jefferson can't know what to expect from the Vikings' current QB setup because it's still unsettled, completely amorphous. Darnold is the projected day-pne starter until he's not, but the Vikings could draft one of several potential rookie QBs in a couple weeks. From there, it will get murkier before it gets clearer.
Jefferson is set up to endure a QB battle in training camp, which isn't the ideal situation for the literal best WR in football. We can't know how the two sides will proceed, but Jefferson is clearly antsy.