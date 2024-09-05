Justin Jefferson will have Vikings fans excited about QBs now and in the future
By all accounts, Sam Darnold was going to be the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings come Week 1 of the regular season, giving rookie J.J. McCarthy to develop and take his time to be ready to start. That time for the rookie to be throwing passes to the likes of superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, however, will have to wait much longer after McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury that was revealed after his first preseason game.
It's now Darnold's team, at least for the 2024 season. To some Vikings fans, that might seem like worst-case scenario. For others, specifically those with an unfailing trust in head coach Kevin O'Connell, it could be time for Darnold to realize his potential. But how does Jefferson, the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver, feel about the quarterback position.
He offered some insight not only into his anticipation for Darnold's tenure as the starter this season but also into what McCarthy is and can be doing to help the future of the Vikings and the rookie's future in the NFL as well.
Justin Jefferson praises Sam Darnold, details J.J. McCarthy's process in injury recovery
Jefferson spoke with Iain MacMillan of Stacking the Box recently and, when asked about the quarterback situation and how things transpired, the Vikings star not only sounded confident in Darnold this season but in the future of the position with how McCarthy is handling and working in his recovery.
"Before J.J. [McCarthy] even got hurt, we pretty much said that Sam [Darnold] was going to be the guy we were going to start off with. You know, he's the vet of the room. He's the guy that has the most exposure, the most film. Him being able to be in an offense like ours, it was definitely good to go with Sam, to see the work that he has been doing ever since training camp started. You see how far he has progressed. It's definitely something that I'm looking forward to, especially in Week 1.
"But to see J.J. go down with the injury that he's going to miss the whole season for, it's definitely not something you wish on somebody or hope for somebody to go through. But as this turn, just telling him to be a student of the game, just making sure he's getting those mental reps. He's making sure that he's communicating with all the different people that's in the building and making sure that he's ready whenever he comes back. He's not taking this process as a down moment or a time to hang your head or be moping around or sad for yourself. You got to take this moment as 'This is a setback for me. Everything happens for a reason. This is my opportunity to get better mentally and physically with how my body is and how I'm going to be in this system whenever I get back on my feet.'"
You can watch the full interview with Jefferson and Iain MacMillan below.
Jefferson certainly sounds like a pass-catcher who isn't wary of the prospects of having Darnold throw the ball his way -- quite the opposite actually. O'Connell's offense with the former first-round pick installed as the starter could be the USC product's best chance yet to actually live up to his draft billing at the pro level, especially with Jefferson, Aaron Jones, Jordan Addison and eventually T.J. Hockenson, among others, aiding him.
But it's even more insightful, though perhaps not shocking, to hear how McCarthy is approach what some may view as a lost season. Even if he can't play, the mentality seems to be the one you'd want from a future franchise quarterback. There are still chances to get better and improve, even if it isn't from game or practice reps. And the rookie who was renowned for his poise and presence in spite of his youth seems to be taking those opportunities already.
Jefferson went on to say in his conversation with MacMillan that the goal for the Vikings, first and foremost, should be making the playoffs this season. If his faith in Darnold is firmly founded in truth, then that may actually be in the cards, even in a daunting NFC North.
Justin Jefferson spoke with Stacking the Box and FanSided on behalf of PEPSI®. Nearly 20 years after the PEPSI® “Roman Empire” conquered pop culture, the brand is returning to the arena with a colossal Gladiator-themed campaign titled, “Make Your Gameday Epic™.”
Pepsi is celebrating the return of the new NFL season and the highly anticipated theatrical release of Gladiator II with a short-film that will electrify gamedays for cola-lovers and NFL fans alike.