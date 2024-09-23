Justin Jefferson, Vikings stars were as terrified as fans about Sam Darnold's injury scare
By Scott Rogust
The Minnesota Vikings are 3-0 on the season after they convincingly defeated the Houston Texans 34-7 on Sunday. It comes as a bit of a surprise, considering the roster turnover and uncertainty at quarterback. However, Sam Darnold erased all doubts and is one of the top quarterbacks in the league currently.
During the game, however, Darnold had an injury scare after he was hit low by Texans pass rusher Danielle Hunter. Darnold struggled to get up on his feet before sitting back down on the turf while getting checked out by medical personnel. Darnold missed just one play before returning to the field.
While Vikings fans were scared about Darnold potentially being ruled out for the rest of the game, they weren't the only ones. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was also terrified.
“I always get nervous on stuff like that,” superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson said, h/t The Athletic.
Justin Jefferson, Vikings was admittedly 'nervous' about Sam Darnold's knee injury
The Athletic's Alec Lewis detailed the scene when Darnold suffered the injury.
"Left tackle Christian Darrisaw watched as Darnold climbed to his feet, put his hands on his hips and started limping. Jones heard Darnold’s agonized grunts and wondered what had happened. Jefferson walked toward Darnold and listened as athletic trainers ran him through tests. Head coach Kevin O’Connell knelt nearby. The fans were silent," wrote Lewis.
Jefferson, along with the fans inside US Bank Stadium, must have breathed a gigantic sigh of relief after Darnold emerged from the medical tent and returned to the field to clinch the team's win over a serious Super Bowl contender in the Texans.
While the Vikings seemingly escaped the worst possible news, there is still some uncertainty surrounding Darnold. The quarterback told Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk on Sunday night that he was set to undergo an MRI on his left knee, but said he felt good.
Darnold has been phenomenal for the Vikings and showed that he was worthy of that third-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Through three starts, Darnold threw for 657 yards, an NFL-high eight touchdowns, and two interceptions on a 67.9 completion percentage.
As for Jefferson, he's recorded 14 receptions for 273 yards and three touchdowns on 21 targets.
The Vikings will wait and see what the MRI said on Monday. If they are to lose Darnold for an indeterminate amount of time, they will go with Nick Mullens.