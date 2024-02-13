Justin Jefferson wants some QB clarity from the Vikings before signing a new contract
The Minnesota Vikings will need to give Justin Jefferson some much-needed clarity at the quarterback position before the star wide receiver even thinks about signing a mega-extension.
By John Buhler
For better or worse, the Minnesota Vikings seem to have a well-thought-out plan for how to address the quarterback position this offseason. With Kirk Cousins hitting free agency coming off a major Achilles injury, it remains to be seen how robust the 35-year-old quarterback's market will be. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network believes Cousins will have a ton of suitors outside of just the Vikings.
Ahead of Super Bowl 58, Pelissero reported a potential contingency plan in place should Cousins walk in his free agency. The expectation is that the Vikings will try to sign a veteran free agent with a far lower price point if Cousins leaves. They want to land the next Baker Mayfield, so that might be his former Carolina Panthers teammate Sam Darnold. Please don't put your fans through that, Minnesota.
The only way to sell that to the Vikings' faithful is if Minnesota were to draft a quarterback in the first round. Right now, the smart money would be on former Michigan star J.J. McCarthy coming off the board to Minnesota just outside the top 10 as QB4. Of course, whatever happens at the quarterback position needs to be run by star wide receiver Justin Jefferson first. He is due for a mega-extension.
Jefferson is a huge fan of Cousins, so if his quarterback walks, then he might walk away here soon.
Historically, Minnesota has done a terrible job of taking care of its star wide receivers' finances.
Minnesota Vikings need to run the QB situation by Justin Jefferson first
Although I would attest that Darnold may finally reach his potential as an NFL starting quarterback playing for Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota, I am not interested in signing the San Francisco 49ers' backup. It feels like you would be creating a point of confusion for a franchise that we are not entirely sure what direction it wants to go in. Are the Vikings pushing for the playoffs or are they rebuilding?
All things equal, I think you re-sign Cousins to team-friendly deal and draft McCarthy in the first round. That way you keep the connection Jefferson has with Cousins intact, as well as get a savvy college star like McCarthy in the building to work on his craft. Keep in mind that he was only a true junior at Michigan last season. I don't think he will bust, but he does have some room to grow as well.
Overall, I do appreciate the Vikings having a contingency plan of sorts at the quarterback position. It is calculated and methodical, so I do respect it. However, it all just sort of feels like they aren't keeping their eye on the prize. Jefferson is a top-three wide receiver in the game right now. He is your best player and you need to do whatever it takes to retain him going forward to remain playoff-viable.
Jefferson is the type of player who deserves some quarterback clarity before he puts pen to paper.