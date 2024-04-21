Justin Verlander's harsh message to Astros is exactly what they needed
No one is going to feel sorry for the Houston Astros. Ace Justin Verlander provided that message and then some.
By Mark Powell
No one will feel sorry for the Houston Astros. As one of the most-hated teams in baseball outside the Houston metro area, the Astros have received the best shot from every MLB team dating back to 2020, when their sign-stealing shenanigans were initially brought to light.
Houston is off to a subpar starts to the 2024 season, thanks in large part to a litany of injuries suffered by their starting rotation. Justin Verlander, the team's ace, finally made his first start of the campaign on Friday night. Verlander looked capable, throwing six innings of two-run ball.
The return of Verlander should serve as a shot in the arm for a team used to winning pennants, let along regular-season game or division titles. Per his Astros teammate, Verlander had a message for the rest of the clubhouse upon his return.
“Pretty much, get our heads out of our asses,” utilityman Mauricio Dubon told reporters.
That's graphic, but also correct.
Justin Verlander ready to lead Astros out of season-opening slump
The good news for Verlander and the Astros is that rings aren't won in April. However, Houston also must start playing better baseball on all fronts. The back end of Houston's rotation could use some work, as Hunter Brown and JP France haven't pitched up to par. Another injury to Cristian Javier, who was placed on the IL Sunday, won't help matters either.
Still, even having Verlander back around the clubhouse has been a positive development so far.
“It’s good to get him back in the rotation and what it means to this club,”Joe Espada said. “Just to get him back on track and get some innings from him, fill our rotation with the pieces that we need to move forward, it’s exciting to have him back.”
Houston needs more from stars like Josh Hader and Alex Bregman, one who just signed a huge contract and another in a walk year, if they expect to contend with the Texas Rangers in the AL West.